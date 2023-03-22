Quincy tennis team earns split at home against Okanogan

The Quincy Jackrabbits tennis squad came oh-so-close to a sweep of the Okanogan Bulldogs at home on March 16, but instead, it had to content itself with a split.
Nevertheless, the team showed improvement from their lopsided loss at Ephrata, with the girls winning 3-2 and the boys losing 3-2.
Among girls, Quincy’s Vanessa Quintero defeated Okanogan’s Johanna Naranjo, 6-3, 5-7, 6-0. In doubles, the Lady Jack tandem of Sophia Navarro and Crystal Vargas trounced the duo of Esmeralda Torres and Paulina Naranjo, 6-1, 6-2, and the duo of Karen Quintero and Carol Dueñas blanked the Okanogan tandem of Hailee Chilmonk and Denise Marquez, 6-0, 6-0.
Okanogan’s Ashlyn Keith defeated Quincy’s Lydia Gutierrez, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (10-8 in tiebreak), and the Bulldogs’ Liberty Linklater defeated Quincy’s Ashly Garcia, 6-0, 6-1.
Among boys, the doubles team of Harrison Hyer and Isaac Dearie defeated the Okanogan duo of Trace Ladoux and Jacob Hutton, 6-3, 6-0, while the duo of “Monsieur” Cody Kennedy and Abraham Santiago bested the Okanogan duo of Aden Gaines and Cael Gillispie, 7-6 (7-4 in tiebreak) and 6-2.
Okanogan took all three singles’ matches, with Owen Painter defeating Robert Bensch, 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Marshall defeating Alex Gonzalez, 6-2, 6-3, and Cael Gillispie defeating Luis Gutierrez, 6-2, 6-0.
Next up for the Quincy tennis team was a trip to Chelan on March 21. Results weren’t available prior to press time. They play Thursday at Manson.