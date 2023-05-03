Quincy track-and-field builds toward championship meet

As the spring sports regular season winds down, Quincy track-and-field athletes were still setting new personal records last week in Connell, and a few Jackrabbits traveled to Shelton for more competition before the league championship meet.
The Caribou Trail League Championship Meet will be held May 10 at Quincy High School, starting at 4 p.m. The five teams in the league – Quincy, Cashmere, Cascade, Chelan and Omak – will participate.
“This meet is the only meet that we have in our league that is just between teams of the CTL,” Tim Weber, head coach of the Quincy girls team, wrote in an email. “This meet is for the league championship in both girls and boys track & field, and will provide an excellent opportunity to see the best-of-the-best in the Caribou Trail League. It also gives us coaches an idea of what our athletes need to do the at the district meet the following week, where we have the chance to qualify for the state meet.”
The CTL championship will not affect entries to the district meet.
“This is the last home meet, so this would be a great opportunity for the community to come see all the talent on the QHS track & field team and we would love to have as many people cheering us on as possible,” Weber wrote.
Athletes can qualify for state at the district meet on May 18 in Cashmere.
Four Quincy athletes qualified for the Shelton Invitational on April 29 and traveled to the west side to compete among others from 40 schools.
“This invitational requires that athletes achieve a qualifying mark prior to the meet, in order to compete,” Weber wrote. “Joceline Schaapman finished 3rd in the 300M hurdles against tough competition, while also getting a new PR in the long jump with a mark of 15’11.5”. Jasmine Vasquez tied her PR of 4’10” in the high jump, a mark which has her tied for 1st in the CTL for girls high jump. Kallie Kooistra had a throw of 90’4” in girls discus, and Ethan Gregg had jumps of 19’3.25” and 37’3.5” in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.
A larger group of Jackrabbits competed at the Connell Invitational on April 28.
“The QHS track & field team set many PRs at this invite. Anthony Garcia set a PR of 43’6” in the boys shot put which puts him in 1st place in the CTL for shot put, while also getting a PR in discus. Sergio Esparza and Alejandro Birrueta each had impressive showings in the 400M dash,” Weber wrote. “For the girls events, Adelina Perez had a solid first-time running the 300M hurdles, while also having a PR in the 400M dash. In the girls 100M dash, Hazel Smedley and Dulce Bautista each achieved impressive PRs.”
The Jackrabbit boys at the Connell Invitational outpaced the Lady Jacks. In the team scores, the Quincy boys took seventh place among 12 teams. The Quincy girls took 12th place among 13 teams.
Ephrata was No. 1 in the girls standings, followed by Prosser. Connell was No. 1 in the boys team standings, and Prosser was No. 2.
In the girls 100-meter dash, Quincy’s Hazel Smedley led the Lady Jacks with a time of 14.47, her personal record, or PR. She placed 10th. Dulce Bautista was not far behind, finishing 12th in 14.83.
In the 200 meters, Marisol Uribe finished ninth with a time of 31 seconds. Yeslin Ramos was 12th in 31.79.
In the 400 meters, Uribe set a new PR at 1:09.37 and placed seventh. Adelina Perez placed 10th in 1:12.95.
In the 1,600 meters, Brenda Uribe took fourth place in 6:42.57.
In the 300-meter hurdles event, Adelina Perez finished 11th with a PR time of 59.17.
In the 4x100 relay, Quincy’s team, consisting of Bautista, Smedley, Ramos and Thalia Castro, placed 11th in 57.46.
In the 4x200 relay, the Lady Jacks placed 10th in 2:20.82. The team was made of Luz Aragon, Castro, Nallely Uribe and Paula Serrano.
In the 4x400 relay, Quincy’s Castro, Ramos, Serrano and Diana Trujillo took fourth place in 5:27.87.
In the shot put event, Brianna Lopez threw a new PR of 21’10” and placed 20th. Guadalupe Valladolid-Solis place 21st with a distance of 21’7”.
In discus, Paula Serrano placed 10th with a PR throw measuring 72’3” and was the top Quincy competitor.
In javelin, Brianna Lopez placed 18th with a throw of 55’1”.
In the high jump, Adelina Perez tied for eighth place by clearing 4’.
In the long jump, Thalia Castro placed 19th at 10’5”. Teammate Sinclair MacGillivray was 19th with a jump of 10’4.5”.
In the boys 100-meter dash, Miles Asay was the Jacks’ top competitor, finishing 17th in 12.8 seconds.
In the 200 meters, Asay again placed the highest among Quincy participants, running it in 26.40 seconds and taking ninth place.
In the 400 meters, Sergio Esparza set a new PR of 56.42 seconds and took fifth place. Alejandro Birrueta took eighth place in a PR time of 57.80.
In the 800 meters, Juan Ferreyra nabbed a PR of 2:53.10 and finished 17th.
In the 1,600-meter run, Anthony Averill PR’d at 5:46.20, placed 13th and was the top Quincy competitor.
In the 3,200 meters, Alejandro Birrueta took fourth place in a PR time of 11:38.87. Sergio Esparza took sixth in 11:59.27, also a PR. And, Alexis Birrueta took seventh place in a PR of 12:30.02.
In the 300-meters hurdles, Angel Diaz finished in 11th place with a PR of 51.26 seconds.
In the shot put event, Anthony Garcia placed sixth with a PR throw measuring 43’6” and was the top Quincy competitor.
In the discus, Garcia took 10th place with a PR distance of 108’4”. Sergio Castillo was not far behind in 12th at 106’8”, a PR.
In the javelin, Castillo threw a PR distance of 111’, placed 15th and was the top competitor from Quincy.
In the long jump event, Noe Garcia took 23rd place with a PR leap measuring 12’.