Quincy wrestler takes second place in first tournament of the year at Omak

Saidt Alvarez kicked off his sophomore season of wrestling with a second-place finish at the Omak Invitational.
Alvarez received a first-round bye in the 120-lb. bracket, followed by a defeat of Erik Camacho of Warden, 4-3, and a loss to Tameron Hall, a senior from Omak, via first-round pin.
At the other end of the bracket book, David Medina finished third in the 285-lb. bracket, with a first-round defeat by pin of Cashmere’s Lizandro Sanchez of Cashmere, and a 10-6 loss to Noah Bigboy-Gribble from Omak. Medina then rebounded by beating Anthony Contreras of Warden by pin, and then Chelan’s Alonso Benegas by majority decision, 9-1.
Jace Reyes finished third in the 132-lb. bracket. He lost in the first round to Kase Denison of Tonasket, via second-round pin, before beating Caden Flick of Cashmere by pin and teammate Blayne Richards by pin. In the match for third place, he defeated Ryder Abrahamson of Omak, by first-round pin.
Two wrestlers finished in fourth place. Freshman Juan Ferreyra wrestled at 113 lbs., and beat Abraham Gonzalez of Cascade by tech fall (21-5) before losing to Arturo Espindola of White Swan 12-5 in the semifinals. He then got two byes before losing in the third-place match to Cruz Martinez of Cascade, by third-round pin.
At 145 lbs., Dylan DeTro defeated Mason Gates of Chelan by pin, before losing to Maximilian Townsdin of Cashmere by majority decision, 11-2. DeTro then beat Diego Lopez of Cashmere by second-round pin and Heriberto Martinez of Tonasket by first-round pin, and Dana Malone of Chelan by first-round pin. The streak stopped in the third-place match, which Andrew Ratliff of Omak won by a single point, 8-7.
Eric Ramirez took fourth place at 182 lbs. Ramirez lost to Kamil Sarabia of Cascade by pin. Ramirez then defeated Rhett Jorgenson of Warden, and then bested teammate Anthony Garcia by 8-3 decision. Cascade’s Talen Johnson defeated Ramirez for third place 10-1.
A handful of wrestlers from Quincy earned fifth-place finishes Richards defeated Diego Hertado of Chelan in the first round, 17-15, before losing to Patricio Santiago of Warden, in a second-round pin. Richards then defeated Anthony Luton of White Swan by second-round pin.
At 152 lbs., Lane LeSure finished sixth. He lost to Jakobi Turcotte of Omak by pin in the first round. LeSure then defeated Drake Broderson of White Swan by second-round pin. And then Manson’s Cooper Pinski by second-round pin. Jakoby Tovar of Cashmere then beat LeSure by first-round pin and then LeSure lost to Turcotte again, in the match for fifth place.
At 160 lbs. Enrique Rebollo and Maximo Serrano Tafoya, both from Quincy met in the match for fifth place, with Rebollo taking fifth place by tech fall (21-5). Rebollo defeated White Swan’s James Gibson in the first round match before losing to Logan Stucker of Tonasket in the second round. He then defeated Gustavo Canales of Warden by third-round pin, before losing to Tonasket’s Mica Gleason by 5-2 decision, which led him to the matchup against Serrano Tafoya.
At 170 lbs. Jonathan Rojas Aguilar finished fifth, defeating Liam Regan of Manson by first-round pin, before dropping a match against Fabian Garduno of White Swan, 16-2. The Quincy grappler rebounded by beating Regan in the first round and taking fifth place.
At 182 lbs. Anthony Garcia and Kaleb Klempel duked it out for fifth place in another all-Jacks duel, with Garcia besting his teammate 8-3. The road to fifth place began for Garcia with a bye in the first round, and a loss to Talon Cate of Omak. Garcia then lost to Eric Ramirez, then defeated Klempel.