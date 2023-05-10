The Quincy Jacks fought as if a full scholarship to an Ivy League school were on the line, but ultimately yielded to the Chelan Goats, 8-7, in the second round of districts on Monday.
The Jacks and Goats played at Ephrata’s Johnson-O’Brien stadium, with the winner advancing toward state and the loser going home. And the urgency of the game showed from the start, with both teams trading haymakers and nobody taking a knee until the final frame.
The Jacks had qualified for this round by beating Omak last Saturday. The Goats had dropped an earlier contest against Cashmere on Monday and thus had to play the Jacks half an hour after their loss to the Bulldogs.
The Goats jumped ahead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and the Jacks responded by taking one back in the top of the second. With Luke Hollenbeck on the mound for the Goats, a good pitcher but a rung or two below future WSU hurler Braiden Boyd, the crowd figured the Jacks might be able to string at-bats together and carve away at the slim lead.
In the top of the third, the Jacks loaded the bases, but could only come away on one run, after a grounder to the pitcher scored DJ Frerks from third base. Still, the groundout tied the score.
The Goats scored two in the top of the third, aided by a couple of wild pitches and a hit batter, but Hollenbeck faltered, walking Ken Thompson and Jace Reyes on back-to-back base-on-balls.
After DJ Frerks struck out looking, Evander Stephens, the starting pitcher, came to the plate for the Jacks. With the count 3-1 in his favor, Stephens took first base after the Goats’ coaches decided to walk him, load the bases and take their chances with Caleb Coduti, who responded by driving in a run with a liner to left field.
The next batter, Ashton Barnes-Keller, reached on an infield single that scored two more runs and gave the Jacks the lead. The threat ended when Caden Cameron grounded out to third.
The lead did not last long. With two on and two out, the umpire called Stephens on a balk and left the score tied at 5 apiece. The next batter for Chelan singled and the Goats had the lead and, for now, the upper seat on the teeter-totter.
The Jacks went down in order in the top of the fifth, and the leadoff batter for the Goats put one in the deep grass of centerfield, but Stephens responded by striking out two of the next three batters and keeping the ranch from catching on fire.
For the top of the sixth, the Goats took out Hollenbeck and put out Ryan Rainville. The move seemed to pay off, as he got Jace Reyes to pop out to first base and Frerks to ground out to shortstop. But then he walked Stephens and Coduti back-to-back and then uncorked a wild pitch past batter Barnes-Keller that moved the runners to second and third. Coduti tempted Rainville to try and catch him off base, and while he shuttled back and forth in a rundown, Stephens scored from third and tied the game, while Coduti landed safely on second.
To add insult to Goat injury, Barnes-Keller doubled to left, scoring Coduti and giving the Jacks a slim 7-6 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Stephens walked the Goats’ leadoff batter, then moseyed in and out of trouble until he had two out and a runner on first. A passed ball moved the runner to second and then Grant Gogal, the Goats’ centerfielder drove him home.
Tied at 7, the teams went into the final frame. The Jacks had taken everything the Goats had thrown at them and were still standing. Rainville struck out Gavin Gonzalez but then walked Jackson Yeates on four pitches. Kenny Thompson uncorked a grounder to the shortstop, who then bobbled the ball, allowing the Jacks’ right fielder to reach base. With two on and one out, the Jacks’ Yeates was tagged out on a fielders’ choice, and then Frerks was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
In a move reminiscent of Randy Johnson coming in to save the Mariners on one-day rest against the Yankees, the Chelan Goats called on their ace Boyd to come in and relieve Rainville with the bases loaded and two outs. The move worked for the Goats, as he struck out Stephens to end the threat.
The same way the Jacks had put up a fight against the Goats, one at-bat at a time, things unraveled for the valiant squad from Quincy.
Barnes-Keller took the mound for the Jacks, and the first batter, Hudson Bangart struck out looking and Tate Sandoval grounded out to first.
Needing desperately a spark, the Goats found it in the person of their embattled starter Hollenbeck, who reached first on an infield single that barely made it past halfway to third base. Then Rainville grounded to second, but the Jack infielder had no throw and Rainville was safe. After Rainville reached second on indifference, the next Goat batter walked on a 3-2 pitch, and a throw to third that sought to catch Hollenbeck unawares, instead sailed past the infield and allowed the Goats to score the winning run.