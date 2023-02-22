A tough loss on Lakeside’s court Saturday brought a sudden end to the Quincy boys basketball season.
The team had was the Caribou Trail League champion and had reason to hope for a long postseason run into the state tournament.
The Jacks lost to Omak in the district championship game, then beat Chelan to advance to the Lakeside matchup. They had a comfortable lead at the halftime break in Nine Mile Falls, but couldn’t hang on, making it a heartbreaking loss, 68-66.
The Jacks ended the season with the league title trophy, with a 10-2 league record and a 15-9 win-loss record.
The game against the Chelan Goats in Quincy Feb. 14 had a lot riding on it: The winner would advance to a district crossover game, and the loser’s season would end. The Jacks collected the win, 74-53, led by Pierce Bierlink’s 31 points.
The Jacks started out flying up and down their home court and sinking shots. A highlight was when Chelan’s Dylan Jay dribbled behind his back and Bierlink stripped it away with his right hand. Ethan Gregg snatched it and threw a long pass to the streaking Bierlink for a layup, making the score 17-8.
Bierlink had his shooting touch locked in all night and hit 5 three-pointers. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 3 assists.
“He came out and was dynamite for us,” said head coach Scott Bierlink. It was “pretty impressive for a freshman to do that.”
Before the Chelan game, Pierce’s average points per game was about 19.7, coach Bierlink said.
A second quarter highlight was Dominic Trevino driving from 20 feet out and hitting a layup over two Goats and earning a trip to the foul line, where he converted the three-point play.
With three and a half minutes left in the second quarter, Aidan Bews collected his third personal foul and was replaced by Isaac Dearie. Julian Ibarra played tough, putting on moves to drive into the paint. But after he got his second foul, he also went to the bench.
Chelan then worked the ball into its biggest player, Braiden Boyd, but he soon went to the Goats’ bench.
At the half, Quincy led by five, 36-31.
Bierlink continued to be a driving force in the second half.
A fourth quarter highlight was Gregg beating the Goats down the court and Ibarra finding him with a long pass, then Gregg sailing under the hoop, evading Boyd’s outstretched arm and sinking a reverse layup.
Bews got his fourth foul in the fourth quarter trying to block a shot and again spent some time on the bench. Despite his time off the floor, Bews totaled 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Quincy held Chelan to just 6 points in the final period. Part of that success was due to a change to a zone defense, which coach Bierlink said was motivated by his team’s foul trouble.
“We kind of found something that worked for us,” Bierlink said.
During the final minutes, Ibarra took a hard charge and was slow to get up. Yet, a minute later he broke away for a dunk, bringing roars from the crowd. Ibarra played an all-around game, with 17 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.
QUINCY 74 – 21-15-18-20
CHELAN 53 – 15-16-16-6
Trevino 11, Bierlink 31, Bews 9, Gregg 6, Zaragoza, Dearie, Ibarra 17
Garfoot, Jay 19, Wilson 7, Rainville 4, Reinhart 3, Allen 3, Solorza 1, Boyd 16
With that win in the books, the Jacks earned a district crossover game versus Lakeside (in Nine Mile Falls), the No. 2 seed in the Northeast Athletic League district tournament. Lakeside had the home court advantage for the matchup Saturday, Feb. 18.
Quincy and Lakeside had met once before during this season, on Jan. 28. Quincy ended up on the short end of that contest, 59-56.
Saturday’s game was likewise close and a loss for Quincy, with a final score of 68-66. During parts of the game, however, the Jacks were in the driver’s seat, working well together and making it look easy to put the ball in the net.
Bews struck first for Quincy with an assist from Gregg and a reverse layup. Quincy worked its offense well to get scoring opportunities, but Lakeside led, 19-17, at the end of the first quarter.
With the help of a couple of blocked shots, one by Ibarra and one by Bews, Quincy led by five just two minutes into the second quarter. It was Quincy’s best quarter, playing with confidence and hitting shots. Meanwhile, Quincy’s defense kept Lakeside to 10 points.
At the halftime break, Quincy was in control, 39-29.
But the success of the second quarter would not continue into the third. Lakeside chipped away, reaching for steals and interceptions. Then Bews sat out for five minutes. Lakeside took the lead during a 7-0 run and led at the end of quarter, 58-51.
Bews returned in the fourth quarter and made a difference inside. The Jacks went on a 9-0 run and regained the lead in a minute and a half – an example of the kind of rapid scoring and dominant play Quincy fans saw throughout the season at times.
But Quincy’s momentum was halted when a referee called a block on Ibarra that looked a lot like a charge. The Jacks then missed their next four field goal attempts.
The score was close through the final minutes, but Quincy could not get the lead back. Fouls stopped the clock several times. Down by two points, a Quincy foul put the Lakeside point guard on the free throw line with 3.5 seconds left. He missed the first of the one-and-one, and Gregg rebounded it and called timeout.
With 2.5 seconds left, the Jacks needed to get down court and hit a three to win or a two-pointer to tie.
The Jacks ran a smart inbounds play that left Ibarra open near mid-court. He took the inbounds pass and dribbled to the three-point arc, then fell and went skidding across the floor. It looked like a Lakeside player pushed or tripped Ibarra from behind, but there was no referee whistle as the last second expired, signaling an end to Quincy’s season.
Scoring by quarter:
QUINCY 66 – 17-22-12-15
LAKESIDE 68 – 19-10-29-10
Bierlink scored 19 points and had 4 assists. Ibarra had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals. Bews scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Gregg had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Trevino scored 7 points.