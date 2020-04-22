Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school spring sports season has been postponed. The Post-Register would like to recognize the following senior athletes on the QHS boys soccer team who will not get to play their final season. Comments submitted by Head Coach Francisco Tafoya.
Daniel Alvarado
Team experience: 4 years; 2 years Varsity.
Daniel is not only a very physically strong player, but his strong character has made him one of our best defenders not only on our team, but in the league as well.
Andrew Guerrero
Team experience: 4 years; 3 years JV, 1 year Varsity.
Andy is just an overall athletic player. A player that brings a great attitude and work ethic with him at all times. I know this year could’ve been a year he helped the team with his never quit attitude.
Darrin Mondragon
Team experience: 3 years; 1 C-team, 1 JV and 1 year Varsity.
Darrin is a goalkeeper with untapped potential. His efforts this year have not gone unnoticed, and he as well as myself were looking forward to seeing what his senior year was going to bring.
Erick Sanchez
Team experience: 4 years; 2 years C-team and 2 JV.
Erick has grown immensely as a player and I had no doubt he could’ve pushed to play on the Varsity team. He’s a very skilled winger and has a great work ethic.