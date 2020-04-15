Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school spring sports season has been postponed. The Post-Register would like to recognize the following senior athletes on the QHS softball team who will not get to play their final season. Comments submitted by Head Coach Pauline Baughman.
Braguely Cruz Jimenez
softball
Team experience: 4 years
She is always a hard worker on the softball team and willing to learn and try anything new. She is a quick learner and did a great job for us in the outfield. She was always fun to coach and looking for ways to make the team laugh. She will be greatly missed next year by her teammates, coaches and in the outfield for the Lady Jacks.
Andrea Diaz
softball
Team experience: 3 years
She came in as a freshman with not a whole lot of skills and knowledge of the game, but Andrea was a fast learner and gave her full effort in learning how to play her position as an outfielder. What I love most about Andrea is her attitude. There were times when she struggled but she never let it get her down, and she never let her frustration show. She would listen intently to coaching then go out and do it. Not to mention the leadership she brought to the dugout. What a great kid!
Aileen Perez
softball
Team experience: 3 years
Aileen is a leader on and off the field. She has always been an aggressive shortstop, helping her team stay strong on defense. She is committed to her sport and her team. Aileen was willing to put in extra work to stay fit and strong in order to be ready to compete. The character traits that she displays are going to take her far in life. Aileen is going to be missed by our team!