Last Saturday, Quincy repeated the recipe of four days earlier, taking a massive contingent of fans to Cashmere, this time to watch the Jacks wrestle. And just like during the basketball game that saw the Jacks emerge victorious, the grapplers in green-and-gold also had their arms raised in triumph several times during the day.
For starters David Medina finished in first place at 220 lbs., while Christian Avila finished second at 195 lbs. Brody Wallace finished in third place at 152 lbs. Jace Reyes finished third at 132 lbs., Enrique Rebollo finished fourth at 160, Jorge Cortes finished fourth at 126 lbs., and Dylan DeTro finished fourth at 145 lbs. Jonathan Rojas Aguilar finished fifth at 170 lbs. and Julian Silvas finished fifth at 195 lbs. Lastly, Maximo Serrano Tafoya finished sixth at 160 lbs.
Medina, a senior, pinned Karter Button of Sultan in the first period of their first round match. He then outpointed Bryan Juarez Lopez of Omak 8-1 to advance to the final, where he pinned Jackson Forsyth of Connell in the first period.
Christian Avila defeated Cle Elum’s Alejandro Ochoa Garcia by first-period pin, before defeating Victor Lopez of Cascade by second-period pin. Nathan Chavez of Connell, stopped the Quincy grappler in the final, with a second-period pin.
Senior Brody Wallace pinned local boy Alonso Mendoza of Cashmere in the first period of their first-round clash. Wallace then pinned Sawyer Evans of Cle Elum in the second period before losing in the semifinal to Daniel Ramos of Connell, by first-period pin.
Having dropped to the consolation bracket, Wallace defeated Nooksack Valley’s Andrew Dugger by second-period pin and then made short work of Evans in their rematch, this time for third place honors. Wallace pinned Evans in the first period.
Jace Reyes, a freshman, defeated fellow frosh Carlos Barajas, from Royal by first-period pin, before losing to Mount Baker’s Gavin Compton, another frosh, by third-period pin.
Cortes defeated Karsten Bowles of Cle Elum by third-period pin, before losing to Warden’s Manny Canales by second-period pin. Cortes then pinned Omak’s Dwayne Bes Best in the second period, before losing to Wahluke’s Josue Mendoza in the third-place match, via first-period pin. Reyes then defeated Dylan Raya of Sultan by second-period pin. Then, in the third-place match, Reyes’ opponent, Carlos Barajas, was disqualified, handing the proverbial bronze medal to Reyes.
DeTro defeated Francisco Ayuso of Connell by third-period pin, and then Max Townsdin of Cashmere in an extra-time thriller. A near-fall with six seconds to go in the third period gave DeTro the points he needed to tie the match at 5. Then, in the sudden-death format of overtime in wrestling, DeTro scored the first two points, which sealed the win and his ticket to the semis.
In semis, DeTro lost to Mount Baker’s Daniel Washburn, who’s undefeated for 2022 and would go on to win first place. Washburn pinned the Quincy grappler in the first period.
DeTro defeated Cashmere’s Jakoby Tovar in the second round of their consolation-bracket match, before losing in the third-place match to Trenton Mason of Cashmere, 6-2.
Rebollo won his first-round match by pin, overpowering Columbia’s Ayden Greenough in the first period. He then lost to Enrique Garcia of Omak by second-period pin. Rebollo then defeated Owen Graves of Cashmere by majority decision (14-6), and lost to Frank Rosario for third place via 8-5 decision.
Rojas Aguilar took his first-round match over Warden’s Rhett Jorgenson via second-period pin. He then beat Royal’s Mario De La Rosa, via first-period pin, before losing to another undefeated Washburn from Mount Baker, this time Elijah, who also went on to finish first. The Mountaineer wrestler defeated the Jackrabbit by first-period pin. Josiah Beiter of Cle Elum then defeated Rojas Aguilar 9-2, but the Quincy grappler rebounded to beat Elijah Veal of Sultan by first-period pin and take fifth place.
Silvas first defeated Omak’s Jacob Monaco by pin in the first period, then lost to Kyle Sandvig of Mount Baker by second-period pin, and dropped to the consolation bracket, where he defeated Valentin Juarez of Warden by first period pin, and Tyler Sloan of Columbia by second-period pin. Then Cascade’s Victor Lopez pinned Silvas in the first period, and Silvas rebounded by defeating Moises Mendez Pacheco of Sultan, by pin, in the fifth-place match.
Serrano Tafoya pinned Owen Graves of Cashmere in the third period, before losing to Wyatt Freman of Mount Baker by pin in the first. Serrano Tafoya then lost by tech fall (18-3) to Frank Rosario of Cascade, which led to a rematch with Graves for fifth place. The local grappler bested Quincy’s wrestler 18-12.
In other matches, Anthony Averill competed for Cashmere at 138 lbs. Averill won his first-round match over Connell’s Marcus Casper by second-period pin, before yielding to Omak’s Andrew Ratliff. Averill then defeated Avery Russell of Sultan by second-period pin, before losing in majority decision to local wrestler Garrett Edwards, 14-1.
Kaleb Klempel lost to Derik Gomis of Omak at 182 lbs., before defeating Isayas Keskitalo of Connell by 5-3 decision. Klempel’s day in Cashmere ended with a 12-8 hard-fought loss against Wyatt Bacon of Nooksack Valley.
Robert Bensch represented Quincy at 220 lbs. Juan Ferreyra competed for Quincy at 113 lbs. Adiel Sandoval represented Quincy at 138 lbs. Jonathan Bautista competed for Quincy at 285 lbs.