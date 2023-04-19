With tough pitching and strong hitting, the Lady Jacks fastpitch team notched three wins last week, including a victory over the Cashmere Bulldogs, a team they had not beaten in at least two years.
Quincy’s victories – versus Cashmere on April 11 and two over Chelan in a doubleheader Saturday – brought the Lady Jacks’ conference record to 3-1 and overall win-loss tally to 9-1.
They also extended their win streak to five games, all of them on the home diamond.
Quincy occupied the No. 3 spot in the Caribou Trail League, behind Omak at 4-0 and Cashmere at 4-1, as of Monday. Even so, Quincy was ranked No. 7 in the state in the WIAA rankings of 1A schools – above Omak and Cashmere.
Quincy’s lead hurler, Emilee Morris, an 11th-grader, employs various speeds and placement and is a large part of the team’s success. Quincy fielders are also doing pretty well backing her up to get outs.
The Lady Jacks had a great week in batting, as well as in base running. Once on base, they make the most of opportunities.
Teams can change a lot season to season. Yet it is worth noting how big a win the Cashmere game was. In the shortened season two years ago, the Lady Jacks played Cashmere twice and lost both times. Last year, they lost to Cashmere all four times the teams faced each other. And, the Bulldogs last season went to state. (Hoquiam knocked them out of the state tournament in the first round, 6-5.)
Quincy scored eight runs on 12 hits, according to Quincy statistics, over seven innings.
Quincy led 2-1 at the end of three innings. The Bulldogs got the lead in the top of the fourth inning, scoring twice, but Quincy answered with three in the bottom, making the score 5-3. Quincy closed the top of the fifth without giving up a run and then scored one during its turn at bat. In the sixth inning, Cashmere got two runners around the bases. But Quincy again put two runs on the board. In the final frame, Cashmere scored twice – not enough, ending the game at 8-7.
Emilee Morris scored three runs and went 3-for-4 batting, including one double and one RBI.
Nicole Durfee went 1-for-2 with the bat, hit one RBI and scored a run.
Michelle Acevedo went 2-for-3, including a triple, hit one RBI and scored once.
Ashley Avalos went 1-for-4 in batting and knocked in two RBIs.
Hayden Morris went 2-for-3, including a double, and scored a run.
Emma Galloway went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored a run.
Mariah Stephens went 1-for-3 at the plate and scored a run.
The Lady Jacks were opportunistic around the bases. Hayden Morris led in stolen bases with four, and Galloway stole two.
Emilee Morris pitched all seven innings. She gave up three walks and struck out four.
Playing at home again April 15, the Lady Jacks crushed the Chelan Goats in both games of a doubleheader, 22-1 and 21-0. Both went five innings. Emilee Morris pitched all of both games.
The Lady Jacks held the Goats scoreless until they scored once in the fifth frame.
Quincy put together a big rally in its first turn at bat, scoring seven.
In the second inning, the Lady Jacks pushed four runners across the plate. Two of those runs came on one hit: with one runner on, Emma Galloway blasted a shot over the centerfield fence – her first home run of the year.
In the third, they scored one run, making the score 12-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, they rallied again for 10 runs based on singles by Stephens, Durfee and Avalos, and a home run by Hayden Morris, her second of the year.
Emilee Morris allowed one run and two hits. She notched eight strikeouts and walked just one.
Quincy batters totaled 14 hits. Stephens went 3-for-4. Avalos logged four RBIs, the most on the day. Galloway knocked in 3 RBIs.
Quincy had no fielding errors and stole 19 bases. Emilee Morris had the most stolen bases with 7.
In game 2 Saturday, Quincy shut out Chelan and scored in each of its four times at bat, totaling 13 hits. The Lady Jacks scored five runs in the first innings, eight in the second, six in the third, and two in the fourth. The final score was 21-0.
The team totaled 22 stolen bases. Emilee Morris led in stolen bases with eight. Her sister Hayden stole five.
Galloway went 3-for-3 with the bat, hitting 2 RBIs and crossing the plate three times. Hayden Morris scored four times and went 2-for-2 at the plate and walked twice.
Emilee Morris allowed just one hit and recorded 10 strikeouts.
Quincy was scheduled to play Cascade on Tuesday, April 18. Results were not available before press time.
The next opponent for the Lady Jacks will be the Bulldogs in a doubleheader Saturday on Cashmere’s home field. Games are to start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.