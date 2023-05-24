Softball team bows out at district final with loss to Cashmere

Having posted unprecedented improvement and an overall winning record for the year, the Quincy softball team paused its quest for a berth at state until next year, losing in the district finals to Cashmere.
And we say "paused" because that’s the terminology used by head coach Pauline Baughman, who praised her young team and said that the loss at district is a temporary setback as part of a multi-year plan of continued success.
“We all came out with a different mindset,” Baughman said of the season. “We had a brand-new team after losing seven seniors last year, and this new team was ready to have a different mindset, ready to not follow anyone,” Baughman said.
The team last year went 2-18 and this year’s team went 16-6.
“It’s more than I could have asked for,” Baughman said. “They did an amazing job, they never let up, not even this last week. It was ‘focus, focus, focus.”
And this year, the team is only losing one senior, team stalwart Ashley Avalos, the third baseman. The fact that most of the team still has at least one year of eligibility furthers Baughman’s feeling that this is only the beginning.
“Instead of feeling like it’s the end of the season, I feel like it’s a pause. I think that’s going to be our mindset: to grow off of what we did this year. We are not finished here, we are ready to make an impact next year,” she said.
The Lady Jacks qualified for the district final after beating Omak in dramatic fashion 9-7 on a walk-off three-run home run by Hayden Morris.
The Pioneers erased an early Quincy lead and were ahead 7-6 in the final frame of the game.
Omak is a good offensive team and Quincy did a good job staying cool under the pressure of knowing that it was now-or-never with two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, Baughman said.
“All I could think in my head was, ‘Man, a walk-off would be really sweet,’ but I didn’t want to jinx myself,” Baughman said. “(Hayden) rocked that three-run home run to finish that, and it was an amazing way to finish that.”
Emilee Morris pitched seven innings for the Lady Jacks, surrendering seven runs on nine hits, while striking out three. She gave up no walks.
The second game of the day Saturday, with a berth at state on the line, started well enough against a potent team like Cashmere, with the Jacks hanging tough and trailing by three runs in the bottom of the third. With two outs, the Cashmere Bulldogs strung together some baserunners, then brought them all home with one swing of the bat combined with a Quincy error, and the rout was on. Cashmere won on a mercy-rule finish, 14-3.
“This entire time we have known that Cashmere has been our toughest competition,” said Baughman, whose team defeated the Bulldogs for the first time in years during the regular season, 8-7.
Lack of experience playing in big games played a factor, Baughman said.
“Cashmere knows what it takes and they know how to stay up,” she said. “We haven’t been in this place before.”
The Jacks did not go quietly, putting together 10 hits, the same as their canine opponents. Hayden Morris continued to swing a hot bat, collecting two hits, same as Nicole Durfee and Emilee Morris, who also went four innings on the mound for the Lady Jacks.