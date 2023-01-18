Quincy swimmers continued putting up good numbers in the water, with Rami Escure taking first place in the 50-yard freestyle at the Wenatchee pool Jan. 5, with a mark of 23.46 seconds, and first place in the 500-yard freestyle, with a mark of five minutes 29.50 seconds. Trenten Calloway took first place in the 100-yard freestyle, with 47.54 seconds.
Calloway also took second place in the 100-yard backstroke, with 57.69 seconds.
Then, the Jacks took 16th place as a team at the Kentridge Invite in Federal Way Jan. 7, which is impressive when one considers that there were 35 teams and the Jacks only took two swimmers. Trenten Calloway finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of one minute, 45.15 seconds, and first in the 100-yard butterfly with 49.76 seconds.
Escure finished 14th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of two minutes, 5.20 seconds, and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of one minute, 2.51 seconds.
- Submitted by Melva Calloway