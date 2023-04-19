Sports briefs, week of April 19, 2023

Golf team battles Omak
The Quincy High School golf team faced off against Omak Monday at its home course of Colockum Ridge. The Jacks boys scored a collective 480 to the Omak Pioneers’ 367. The girls scored 367 to the Omak Pioneers girls team’s 394, but only three girls suited up for the Jacks, to four from Omak. Here are the individual scores.
Jaxon Ferguson shot a team-95 for the Quincy boys team. Lane LeSure shot a 100, Aaron Royer shot a 135 and Tabor Schaapman shot a 150. Among the Pioneers, Blake Sam shot a 79, Cannon Christoph shot an 87 and Jovan Mercado shot a 98. The fourth Omak golfer, Grizz Moore shot a 103.
Among the Lady Jacks, Jourdan Ferguson shot a team-best 111 and Blessby Alvarez shot a 130. Johana Gonzalez shot a 137 Among the Pioneers girls, Halle Richter shot a 93, Coley Christoph shot a 99, Kinsey Christoph shot a 101 as did teammate Calle Christoph, and Delaney McNeil shot a 112.
Baseball team drops doubleheader to Chelan at home
The Quincy Jacks encountered a stiff opponent in Chelan’s Braiden Boyd, losing to the Goats’ standout hurler in the first of two games last Saturday. Boyd threw a one-hit shutout against the Jacks, in a game that went 6-0 in favor of the visitors, with Boyd striking out 17 Jack batters.
The only hit came via a double by infielder Caleb Coduti. The Goat ace’s terrific performance received a bit of help from the Jacks unusually shaky defensive effort, which included five errors.
Evander Stephens pitched Game 1 for the Jacks, and surrendered four earned runs on six hits, four walks and six punchouts. Caden Cameron pitched the seventh, surrendering two earned runs on one hit and two walks.
In the bottom half of the doubleheader, the Jacks came close to walking away with a split, but could not complete the rally in the latter innings, dropping Game 2 by a score of 5-3.
Down 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Ashton Barnes-Keller walked then took second. Caden Cameron reached on an error and Coduti walked. Jackson Yeates drove a runner home, the first run of the day for the Jacks.
After Ken Thompson struck out, Jace Reyes watched as two wild pitches brought two more runs home, then drew a walk and stole second. Caleb Calloway struck out, and the Goats issued an intentional walk to Evander Stephens. Gavin Gonzalez struck out on a very low strike and the Jacks would not get any closer.
Barnes-Keller went six innings and gave up five runs, three earned on seven hits, one walk and eight strikeouts. Cameron pitched the seventh, surrendering one hit, with one strikeout.
Tennis beats Lakeside
The Quincy girls tennis team beat Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 3-2 in a nonleague matchup last Saturday.
The players’ names for Lakeside were not available prior to press time but Sophia Navarro won her match, 6-4, 6-3, Crystal Vargas won hers 6-4, 6-4, and Cirina Ruiz took hers, 6-2, 6-2.
Among boys, the Eagles and the Jacks won two matches each, with both sides defaulting on the fifth match.
Cody Kennedy defeated Isaiah Brown 6-3, 6-4, and the tandem of Robert Bensch and Isaac Dearie defeated the Eagles’ Shene Grady and Ridge Huffaker, 6-0, 6-1.