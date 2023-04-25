Skier participates in regional championships
Braiden Snyder participated in the Western Regional u16 skiing championships last month in Sun Valley, Idaho. Snyder finished 43rd in the boys’ slalom competition, with a combined time of 1 minute, 36.62 seconds. This mark left him with the seventh-best time among skiers in his division who participated in the 80-skier event.
Snyder also participated in the giant slalom, where he finished 30th with a time of 1:46.51.
Both results show great improvement by Snyder, his mom Jennifer wrote in an email, given that in the slalom, he started in 74th place, and in the giant slalom he started in 56th spot.
The Western Region congregates athletes from nine states.
Quincy tennis loses to Omak
The Quincy Jackrabbits had a tough trip to Omak last April 20, with the boys losing 4-1 and the girls losing 3-2 to the Pioneers.
Among girls, Lydia Gutierrez bested Omak’s Kiania Lopez 6-3, 6-2, and Sophia Navarro beat the Pioneers’ Cyelah O’Neal, 6-2, 6-0. Omak’s Carly Lassila beat Crystal Vargas, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4, Omak’s duo of Finley Sackman and Paityn Richter beat the Quincy duo of Vanessa Quintero and Ashley Garcia, 6-2, 6-1, and the Omak tandem of Grace Worden and Kathleen Kirk beat Quincy’s Karen Quintero and Cirina Ruiz, 6-0, 6-0.
Among boys, the duo of Abraham Santiago and Alex Gonzalez beat Omak’s Jacob Stenberg and Tameran Hall, 6-3, 7-5. Omak’s Beau Sackman and Jonathan Kirk beat the Quincy duo of Harrison Hyer and Isaac Dearie, 6-0, 7-5; Troy Oliver beat Quincy’s Luis Gutierrez, 6-1, 6-1; Mason Stenberg beat Quincy’s Cody Kennedy, 6-2, 6-1, and Noah Rose beat Quincy’s Robert Bensch, 6-0, 6-0.