Pair of wrestling camps coming to Quincy Valley
Prep wrestling season is still months away, but one of the biggest dates of the calendar for the followers of the world’s oldest sport is just around the corner.
For starters, Quincy Youth Wrestling will host a summer camp Aug. 8-10 for wrestlers grades K-5.
The camp will serve as a good opportunity for the pint-sized grapplers to review their skills, perfect basic positions, compete in games and learn from guest speakers, according to a flyer the QVPR obtained thanks to longtime Quincy wrestling coach Greg Martinez.
Those interested in participating need to register in person at the QMS wrestling room, located behind the middle school, 16 Sixth Avenue Southeast, in Quincy. Registration is $20 and camp sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Then, on Aug. 11 the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a wrestling camp with Brandon Kaylor, a four-time state champion who went on to earn All-American honors and conference titles at Oregon State.
This camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the middle school, as well. Fee is $25, and students grades 6-10 are welcome. The fee includes a lunch.
For more information, contact Martinez at Gregorymartin80@hotmail.com.
Coaches seeking to spike junior high football numbers
Junior High football teams want you to sign your child up. Numbers are down and there’s less than one month to sign up.
The early deadline to register your child is Sept. 1, although it’s possible to sign up later.
“They need to sign up online as soon as possible to make sure we have enough kids, and they need to have their physicals (done). If they can’t get them with the doctor, they can get them done with the high school,” said Jennifer Gardner, a team parent.
Physicals are available through “Quincy Student Health & Wellness Center” through the high school. Parents may contact Coach Jacob Doctor at jdoctor@qsd.wednet.edu and Coach Zach Turner at Zturner@qsd.wednet.edu.
To sign up, go to the Quincy School District’s website, qsd.wednet.edu, then click on Parents, then click on Athletics Registration.
Registration is free for junior-high children (7-8 grades). For more information, contact Jennifer Gardner at jlwork79@gmail.com.