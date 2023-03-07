Spring sports preview: Fastpitch team to bring in some young players

A young varsity fastpitch softball team will take the field Tuesday, March 14, in the Lady Jacks’ season opener, playing against Tonasket at Quincy High School.
The Quincy squad had seven seniors graduate last year, but powerhouse pitcher Emilee Morris is back, along with several other experienced players. Morris will likely be one half of a sisters duo, as Hayden Morris, a freshman, steps into the catcher role.
“For the first time in four years we are going to have a new person behind the plate,” said head coach Pauline Baughman. “Lisiana Morales graduated last year, and she was our four-year catcher.”
Other returning players include: Michelle Acevedo, a shortstop and centerfielder; Myka Hinojosa playing second base; Emma Galloway, who will play some third base and first base; and Ashley Avalos, also at third base.
A second freshman who might play a lot is Mariah Stephens, Baughman said. Stephens will be “part of our infield and possibly take over some pitching duties, but she is a freshman, so we will see how she does,” Baughman said.
The program had enough girls turn out for two teams this season.
Despite chilly conditions, the Lady Jacks were out practicing last week. During their second day on the field, they were working on defense, and working in some fun at the same time.
“It’s really hard to get out here in this cold weather and get some hitting in, especially with the wind,” Baughman said. “So, we’ve got a lot of defense going on. A lot of team bonding, trying to make sure that we’re coming together as a team so that we can rely on each other.”
Assistant coaches Kalysta Alvarez and Mike Benedict are back this year, as well.
Baughman said she saw a lot of players show up for open gym times this winter to get some batting practice indoors, which showed their dedication.
“That core group from last year is really going to come out and be the main leaders, and then what we are working on right now is just trying to incorporate the newbies into it and really develop what we have,” she said.
Last year, the team went 2-18 overall and 0-12 in the league. This year, the team expects to be a tough competitor in the league.
“We want to make it to districts, if not further than that. We really want to come out strong,” Baughman said. “We are kind of still waiting to see how this new group comes together and what we have, but I know the potential is really high.”
Fastpitch softball schedule 2023
March 14, 4 p.m., Tonasket @ QHS
March 18, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., QHS @ Wahluke
March 28, 4:30 p.m., Omak @ QHS
March 31, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Wapato @QHS
April 11, 4:30 p.m., Cashmere @ QHS
April 15, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Chelan @ QHS
April 18, 4:30 p.m., QHS @ Cascade
April 22, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., QHS @ Cashmere
April 25, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., QHS @ Ephrata
April 29, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., QHS @ Omak
May 2, 4 p.m., QHS @ Chelan
May 6, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Cascade @ QHS