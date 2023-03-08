Spring sports preview: Quincy baseball team hopes to build on last year’s run

Buoyed by a turnout twice as strong as two years ago and by the memory of their first run into State competition in years in 2022, the Quincy baseball program enters the 2023 season with a contingent of young arms and plenty of optimism.
“We have 14 new kids turning out,” Quincy head coach Seth Longwill said. “The coaches are real excited.”
The success of last year’s team, making State, is partially responsible for the increased turnout, the second-year skipper said. The main reason, he added, is word-of-mouth. Players are having fun, and they tell their friends.
“I’m proud of that, too,” Longwill said. “You’re not going to refer your friends if you’re not having fun doing something.”
This year’s squad features an entirely different pitching staff. Gone are the arms of Andrew Townsend, Colin Averill and Benji Medina.
The new contingent of arms tend to pitch to contact more, which in turn will demand more of the defense.
Outfielder Gavin Longwill (coach’s son) and designated hitter Patrick Frerks also tossed their cap in the air.
On the other hand, six other players with experience as starters are coming back, Longwill said.
“I’m really happy with how the progress has been (with) hitting,” Longwill said.
Some players like Ashton Barnes-Keller played as eighth-graders last year, so they are veterans now, despite being freshmen. Young ABK is expected to be one of the starting pitchers for this edition of Quincy hardball.
“He’s been playing summer ball, fall ball,” Longwill said. “He’s improved quite a bit.”
This year, Connor Galloway will join the team as an eighth-grader.
“We are excited to have him for five years, same as Ashton,” Longwill said. “He’s going to be able to contribute right away for us.”
Team captains are Evander Stephens, Roman Vasquez, Caden Cameron, and Jackson Yeates.
“It’s not senior-based,” Longwill explained. “I wanted to make (captains) those players who were showing leadership in the offseason. Those four have really stepped it up. I’m expecting real good seasons from them.”
Nick Lopez will not return as JV coach, due to time constraints. Instead, he will volunteer, and Smoky Baughman will serve as JV coach.
“Nick’s a great guy, he just had a work schedule change,” Longwill said. “We are losing a Quincy standout, but Smoky was CWAC MVP his senior year, and he has already coached a lot of these kids in middle school. We are lucky to be (in a situation where) we lose Nick but we get someone of that quality.”
The CTL looks stacked as ever, with two-time league MVP Brayden Boyd returning for one last season at Chelan. Still, Longwill likes the growth he has seen in his team and hopes to get at least one game from the Goat ace.
Last year also marked the return of Quincy to state, and the draw could not have been tougher: Top seed Cedar Park Christian, which went on to be state runner-up, on the road in Mount Vernon.
The baptism by fire was unavoidable, and Quincy bowed out, but the team grew from it, Longwill said.
“I don’t see us being intimidated or backing down at all this year.”
Baseball schedule 2023
March 11, 11 a.m., Tonasket @ QHS (doubleheader)
March 16, 4:30 p.m., Warden @ QHS
March 18, 11 a.m., QHS @ Wahluke (DH)
March 25, 11 a.m., Cascade @ QHS (DH)
March 28, 4:30 p.m., Omak @QHS
April 8, 11 a.m., QHS at Royal (DH)
April 11, 4:30 p.m., Cashmere @ QHS
April 15, 11 a.m., Chelan @ QHS (DH)
April 18, 4:30 p.m., QHS @ Cascade
April 22, 11 a.m., QHS @ Cashmere (DH)
April 25, 4:30 p.m., Toppenish @ QHS
April 29, 11 a.m., QHS @ Omak (DH)
May 2, 4:30 p.m., QHS @ Chelan