Spring sports preview: Quincy boys soccer team hungry for more

This Saturday, boys soccer will return to Jackrabbit Stadium, with a core of experienced seniors on their home field, including last year’s Caribou Trail League Player of the Year, Jorge Nunez.
“He’s definitely going to be a handful for other teams in the league,” said head coach Francisco Tafoya of Nunez, a constant scoring threat.
Also returning are Isaac Lopez, Alejandro Mendoza and Alexandro Hernandez, some of the standout players from last year, when the team missed the league title by a hair, won the District 6 title and went to the state tournament.
Tafoya said he expects these seniors to have a “huge impact” for the team this year.
More players participated in tryouts this year – 85, Tafoya said, which is more than enough for three teams.
Tafoya also sees quite a few juniors who are ready to step up. Rafael Perez is one of them, expected to be a defender.
“He’s ready to slot in at the back this year, and he’s more than willing to do it,” Tafoya said. “And those are the kind of attitudes we want to see out here.”
It’s exciting to see him back there, Tafoya added. “He’s a big kid, he’s fast.”
And the team is eager to go further this year.
“I think a big part will be just having that feeling of getting back into the state tournament. These guys are hungrier more than ever now,” Tafoya said. “It was a bit of a disappointment getting into it and then being knocked out (in the) first round.”
Last season, the Jacks placed second in the CTL, though their win-loss record, 7-1 (overall 13-4-1), was the same as the league champion, Cascade. The Leavenworth team got the title based on how goals in their games were scored.
But the Jacks rallied. They won their first game in the District 6 tournament. That put them into another match against the Cascade Kodiaks, this time on the Jacks’ home field. With the district title on the line, the Jacks held the Kodiaks scoreless and won 1-0.
With the district trophy in their hands, the Jacks advanced to the state tournament. But their first match was a loser-out contest, and the Jacks fell to Seattle Academy in a heart-breaking 3-2 loss.
“That’s just a feeling that these guys don’t want to feel again,” Tafoya said. “I think that’s plenty motivation for them this year.”
Helping Tafoya guide players from the sidelines are Rodolfo Diaz, Hector Vaca, Jesse Villalobos, Francisco Alejandrez and Omar Rodriguez.
The season opener will be Saturday, March 11, at home versus Tonasket, starting at 1 p.m.
Boys soccer schedule 2023
March 11, 1 p.m., Tonasket @ QHS
March 14, 6 p.m., Wenatchee @ QHS
March 16, 6 p.m., QHS @ Ephrata
March 18, 11 a.m., QHS @ Okanogan
March 21, 6 p.m., Chelan @ QHS
March 25, noon, QHS @ Medical Lake
March 28, 6 p.m., QHS @ Omak
March 30, 6 p.m., Cascade @ QHS
April 1, 1 p.m., Riverside @ QHS
April 11, 6 p.m., QHS @ Cashmere
April 13, 4 p.m., QHS @ Chelan
April 15, 1 p.m., Royal @ QHS
April 20, 6 p.m., Omak @ QHS
April 22, 1 p.m., QHS @ Overlake
April 25, 6 p.m., QHS @ Cascade
April 27, 6 p.m., Cashmere @ QHS