Spring sports preview: Tracksters ready to break the ice at Ephrata meet

Fueled partly by freshmen coming into the program, the Quincy boys and girls track and field teams started their season with strength in numbers.
Andrew Schmitt boys head coach, a math teacher at Quincy High School, said participation this season is 60-plus athletes.
“That’s a big jump over where we’ve been in the previous years,” Schmitt said, adding that roster totals had been in the high 30s and low 40s.
More students coming out “is a great place to be, both for our team, the track team, and for the high school in general,” Schmitt said.
This is Schmitt’s third year as head coach of the boys team. While leading the boys, he also focuses on the distance running events and javelin for both boys and girls.
Noting that in track and field there is no cut to make the team, Schmitt said there is enough variety among the events that individuals can find one or more that they like.
“We will find a place where you can have fun and experience some success,” he said.
He is looking forward to what some of the returning boys may achieve this season. Standouts include: Ethan Gregg, in all three jumping events; Jayden Richards, returning in sprints and perhaps on a relay team; Liam Wallace, a thrower, particularly strong in shot put; and Sergio Castillo, in throwing events.
Yanik Bautista is in his first year in track, following a successful first attempt with cross country. Schmitt, who also coaches cross country, said Bautista was that team’s No. 2 runner.
“So we expect some good things from him here in the distance events,” Schmitt said.
On the longer-than-usual roster are many freshmen, he said.
“I have seen them do track at the middle school level … they have been pretty competitive in other sports in the fall and winter seasons, so I think they will make some really good contributions as well,” he said.
He forecast that the boys team will be competitive in the Caribou Trail League.
“We should put in a good fight for that CTL title,” he said.
On the girls team, great anticipation surrounds senior Joceline Schaapman, who is returning in jumping events and hurdle events. Last year, she qualified for the state meet in three events.
“She is academically a strong student, athletically a real strong performer, and that makes her a great leader on our team as well, so we really value that,” Schmitt said.
“And a great teammate,” said Tim Weber, who is in his first year as head coach of the girls team.
Weber, who works as a broker with Windermere Real Estate, was an assistant coach last year, helping girls track head coach Whitney Gregg, and focusing on the high jump, long jump and triple jump for boys and girls. After the season, Gregg accepted the job of principal of Ancient Lakes Elementary School and stepped aside from coaching track.
Weber said he has “some big shoes to fill,” following the huge impact Gregg had on the program.
He said he got into coaching track and field because he enjoyed participating in it while a QHS student – he is a 2009 graduate. Something he values about the sport is how it can fit a variety of personalities.
“I really believe that there truly is something for everybody in track. There is a wide variety of events,” he said.
Acknowledging the challenges of his new role, Weber said, “There are a lot of important things that go into being a head coach, a lot of rules that need to be followed that are for everybody’s benefit,” adding that he intends to make sure the team follows those rules.
Having coach Schmitt as a resource helps, “because he is highly organized and highly capable, so he definitely makes it easier to come on as a first-year head coach,” Weber said.
He is excited to see what returning athletes can do this spring, including Schaapman in hurdles and jumping events; Guadalupe Valladolid, a thrower who has “already shown a lot of leadership,” Weber said; Jasmine Vasquez, a jumper and sprinter; Crystal Espinoza, a distance runner; Shea Heikes, a hurdler and jumper; Kallie Kooistra in throwing events; sprinter Marisol Uribe; and Adelina Perez, a sprinter and jumper.
Starting the season about two weeks ago, he focused the athletes on conditioning. He also introduced the three jumping events to all the interested athletes.
“I like to incorporate a lot of plyometric exercises that work on our fast-twitch muscles and our lower-body muscles that specifically aid in jumping,” he said.
Looking forward to the season, Weber is looking for consistency.
“We are going to strive for consistency ... with grades and also with performance, as well,” he said.
The assistant coaches are Devan Silva, working with the sprinters, and Valerie Neff, a volunteer helping with the throwing events.
The first meet was scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, in Ephrata. Results were not available before press time.
“We are looking forward to a good showing” in Ephrata, Schmitt said, despite the potential chill in the air.
Track and field schedule
March 14, 3:30 p.m., QHS @ Ephrata Ice Breaker
March 17, 3:30 p.m., QHS @ WindBreaker Invitational @ Mattawa
March 23, 4 p.m., Best in the Basin @ QHS
March 25, 10 a.m., QHS @ Ray Cross Invitational @ Ephrata
March 30, 4 p.m., QHS @ Cashmere non-league meet
April 15, 11 a.m., QHS @ Cashmere Invitational
April 22, 10:30 a.m., CliftonLarsonAllen Invitational @ QHS
April 28, 3:30 p.m., QHS @ Connell Invite
May 10, 4 p.m., Caribou Trail League Championship Meet @ QHS
May 18, 4 p.m., District 6 1A Championship Meet @ Cashmere High School