This is a year of new looks in more ways than one for the Quincy High School golf team.
For starters, both head coaches will be new. On the girls’ side longtime assistant Kurtis Wood has taken on the top job, and on the boys’ side, the job just became open on Friday, with the hire still pending.
Wood took the news that they were getting a new head boys’ coach happily. The departures of Chris Trevino (boys) and Pat McGuire, (girls) left Wood as the only coach for both teams, either assistant or head, “and that was a little nerve-wracking,” he said in an interview.
Wood wrote in an email that he believes it will be a fun year for the athletes, with practices at Colockum Ridge and, every so often, at Crescent Bar.
The team lost state veteran Emily Wurl to graduation, as well as experienced teammates Nydia Pereira, Julisa Trevino, Karla Nunez, and Daisy Dominguez.
“All those girls had been playing for four years and they are gone, so all the leadership will kind of switch I guess,” Wood said.
The girls’ squad will be led by Johana Gonzalez, the lone returner with district experience, Wood wrote in an email. A sophomore, she will play alongside fellow 10th-graders Paola Palacios and Sarah Maharjan. In addition, the team features a quartet of newbies, Blessby Alvarez (another sophomore) and Jordan Ferguson, Zoii Flippen and Jennifer Navarro Lopez (all frosh).
The boys also lost the know-how of state alternate Trey Bierlink, now an alum.
Among boys, sophomore Jaxon Ferguson returns from a 2022 season in which he finished in the top 10 at Districts. Seniors Mitchell Main, Aaron Royer and freshman Lane LeSure complete the foursome.
The season was scheduled to start Tuesday at Desert Canyon, in Orondo, but it was not set in stone. More like set in snow and slush at the time of this writing.
A good 2023 campaign would involve seeing everybody improve, Wood said.
“If they keep improving, when they start hitting the ball, they are going to want to keep playing,” Wood said.
Golf schedule
March 21, 2:30 p.m., Quincy at Chelan
March 28, 2:30 p.m., Cascade at Quincy
April 11, 1 p.m., Quincy at Gamble Sands (Brewster)
April 17, 2:30 p.m., Omak at Quincy
April 18, 1:30 p.m., Quincy at Chelan
April 27, 2:30 p.m., Chelan at Quincy
May 2, 2 p.m., Quincy at Omak
May 16, 2 p.m., League Championships at Omak
Unless otherwise noted, Quincy’s home golf course is Colockum Ridge.