If things go according to plan, the game against Wapato at the Yakima SunDome was but an appetizer for the Quincy Jacks’ boys basketball team, with the main course consisting of a return visit to the dome in March, for the state tournament.

In the meantime, the Jacks enjoyed the quick one-day trip to Yakima, as fill-ins for a holiday tourney named the SunDome Shootout, taking the matchup against the Wolves by a score of 64-60.

“We had a good time, the kids really enjoyed it,” said Quincy’s head coach Scott Bierlink. “Certainly that’s a place we want to play in March.”

The Jacks didn’t have their best game, Bierlink said, and had to play without one of their leading scorers, Aidan Heikes, sidelined for health reasons.

“It took us a little bit to get our footing,” Bierlink said. “But we were able to stick out the win.”

The new surroundings, the nerves and the cavernous arena contributed to the less-than-scrapbook-worthy showing, but a win is a win, and a trip to the Dome is a trip to the Dome.

The win against the Wolves, a former league foe of the Jacks when they both competed in the Central Washington Athletic Conference, brought the Jacks’ record to 9-2. Their league record remains an unblemished 4-0.

Another important stat for the Jacks is their state ranking. They are ranked 10 in the state in one poll and ninth in another.

“It’s the first time we have been ranked in 10, 15 years,” Bierlink estimated. “It’s a cool achievement and hopefully we can keep them rolling.”

With the specter of the omicron bug threatening to wreak havoc with schools and teams nationwide, Bierlink and the Jacks are crossing their collective fingers that they can stay healthy and avoid losing games to forfeit.

And even if they don’t, well, they’ll always have Yakima.

“Now that we have had the opportunity and we’ve gotten our feet wet, when we go back and play, we will have some expectations and we will know what we are getting into,” Bierlink said, adding that he would love to come back to the dome, not just in March but for the holiday tournament next season, too.

“It’s kind of a cool atmosphere,” he said.

Next up for the Jacks was a league contest at home against Cascade. Results weren’t available prior to press time.

The Jacks played the Cascade Kodiaks and thumped them 71-29 on the road.

Then on Friday, the Jacks play the always-tough Chelan Goats, this time on the road.

The Goats came for a visit last month and went back to the City by the Lake with an 80-68 loss in their duffel bags, after a game that many considered one of the biggest victories for the Jacks in recent memory.