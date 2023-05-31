Team of Isaac Dearie and Harrison Hyer competes at state tournament

The Quincy duo of Isaac Dearie and Harrison Hyer fought hard against tall odds while wearing the green-and-gold at the state tennis tournament, held last weekend at the Yakima Tennis Club.
In their first match, Quincy’s tandem had to go up defending state doubles champ Cal Jones and his new partner Bernie Rosen, from Seattle’s Bush School, with the team from the Emerald City taking the match in two sets, 6-2, 6-0.
The Jones-Rosen duo would go on to win state.
Undaunted, the Quincy Jacks’ duo rebounded to take their win-or-go-home match against Granger’s Kenyon Slade and Arthur Heckert, 7-6, 6-3.
With a ticket to the match for fifth place on the line, Quincy’s team faced off against Goldendale’s Eli Golden and Kyden Blunt. Despite putting on a valiant effort, the Jacks’ team yielded to the team from Yakima County in two sets, 6-4, 6-4. The Goldendale duo would go on to finish eighth, losing in the match for fifth place to Reid Martin and Stewart Dow, from East Jefferson High School in Chimacum, an hour east of Port Angeles.
Despite the early exit (Hyer had finished fifth in doubles last year), there were plenty of positives for the boys during their trip to sunny Yakima.
For starters, Hyer made it to state for the second year in a row, and with a different partner, “and that’s a lot harder than people think,” head coach Rollie Ronish said.
“He’s got a completely different partner, the league looks different, you gotta figure out your chemistry, you gotta change your playing style to fit theirs; it’s a testament to how hard they worked this season that they were able to make it (to Yakima).”
Younger players wanting to emulate these two graduating seniors and make it to Yakima in years to come could learn plenty from them, Ronish said.
“Both of those boys set a tone every day in practice,” he said. “They bring this hard working, but light, fun attitude to practice. Them being as good as they were, it motivates the other kids and pushes them, too, because they are playing against them all the time,” Ronish said.
The team next year will look a lot different, with Robert Bensch, Cody Kennedy and Jacob Bishop the only non-seniors this year. Among the girls, the opposite occurs, with Sabrina Ruiz and Karen Quintero the only seniors in this year’s squad.