The Quincy Lady Jacks placed 10 wrestlers in the Hanford Wrestling tournament at the end of last year. At 170 lbs., Shannon Workinger took first place, while at 155 lbs. Alba Palacios took second place. Divinna Muñoz took third place at 190 lbs. while Alondra Cordova took third place in the 120-lb category.

Workinger had a first-round bye, then defeated Baylie Conner from Mead in the second round by tech fall. She then defeated Nilaya Coronado of Conner by first-round pin. Then, in the finals, Workinger defeated Hailey Ahsmuhs by pin in the second round.

Palacios had a first-round bye, then defeated Richland’s Portia Harker 7-2, then defeated Kennewick’s Madison Ortega 12-10, before falling to hometown girl Selena Reyna in the finals via third-round pin.

Muñoz lost to Mirella Morfin of Pasco by first-round pin, then received a bye in the first round of the consolation bracket before defeating Amisadai Ortiz of Chiawana via first-round pin. She then defeated Miranda Lopez of Kennewick by first-round pin in the third-place match.

Cordova defeated Kennewick’s Ireli Garcia by first-round pin, then Lexi Gideon of Southridge by second-round pin, before losing to Moses Lake’s Ashley Dayana Naranjo by first-round pin.

Cordova bounced back from the loss by pinning Jocelyn Morales Flores of Connell in the first round, and Maira Zaragoza of Warden by first-round pin to take third place.

In addition to the four Quincy wrestlers that finished in the top three, Leslie Carrillo took fourth place in the 115-lb category. Carrillo defeated Kamiak’s Madelyn Smith in the first round by second-round pin, before losing to Naches’ Jayde Coleman by first-round pin.

Carrillo went on to defeat Samantha Kirby of Southridge by third-round pin, prior to losing by injury default to Chiawana’s Natalia Murillo.

At 135 lbs., Michelle Acevedo had a first-round bye before defeating Richland’s Alenna Sumner 9-2. She then lost to Chiawana’s Alanna Haney by second-round pin.

After dropping to the consolation bracket, Acevedo defeated Moses Lake’s Gabriela Vela by second-round pin, before losing to Kennewick’s Nevaeh Vogtman in the third-place match.

At 125 lbs. Gloria Ramirez finished in fifth place. Ramirez defeated Eisenhower’s Mia Ramoz by first-round pin, before dropping a 5-0 decision to Pasco’s Sofia Correa.

Ramirez then defeated Sara Christensen of Kamiak by first-round pin, and Edna Fuentes of Richland 12-5 in the fifth-place match.

At 145 lbs. Ashley Rosas finished in seventh place. She began her tourney by defeating Janeth Roman of Royal by first-round pin, before losing to Sara Correa Cambindo of Kennewick by pin in the first round.

Rosas lost to Ashley Ellis of Ephrata by pin, before bouncing back with two straight wins, pinning Brisa Abrego of Chiawana and Xenia Morrison of Southridge to earn seventh place.

Daisy Ramirez placed seventh in the 100-lb. category, winning her final match over Destiny Mena of Richland by first-round pin. Tania Gudino placed eighth, losing to Andrea Mendoza from Pasco in the seventh-place match, via second round pin.