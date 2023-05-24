Tennis duo of Dearie and Hyer advances to state tourney in Yakima

Harrison Hyer and Isaac Dearie will represent Quincy at the state tennis championships for 1B, 2B and 1A schools this weekend in Yakima.
“They are two really great kids,” boys coach Rollie Ronish said.
Hyer made it to state last year with a different partner and Dearie is only on his second year of playing tennis.
They are very different players, with Hyer the quiet Beatle and Dearie is more of a heart-on-his-sleeve, so “they kind of complement each other that way,” Ronish said.
“Their personalities blend well on the court,” he added.
The duo of Quincy fuzz-peelers took third place at districts, enduring a punishing schedule of matches at Lake Chelan Shores, and overcoming an early defeat to take a spot at state.
In quarterfinals, on May 16, the Quincy duo defeated the Liberty Bell duo of Ezekiel Kirk and Gavin Black, 6-1, 6-2. Then, the Jack duo lost to eventual district runners-up Jasper Bard and Blue Knutson of Cascade, 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, dropping to the consolation bracket.
Then, on May 18, the Hyer-Dearie tandem defeated local boys Sam Bordner and Luke Christopherson of Chelan, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) to earn a spot on the consolation bracket’s finals, where they defeated Manson’s Kavan Willard and Ben Rasmusson, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
The Quincy boys had arrived at Lake Chelan Shores as the No. 2 seed, having finished in second place in the Caribou Trail League championships a week earlier.
On May 11, Hyer and Dearie defeated the duo of Wade Sanderson and Tristan Sanderson, 7-5, 6-4, then defeated Bard and Knutson 6-1, 6-7 (4-7) and 6-2, and then lost in the league championship match to Jonathan Kirk and Beau Sackman of Omak, 1-6, 6-4, 4-6
Kirk and Sackman went on to win not just the CTL championships but also Districts, defeating Bard and Knutson in the finals, 7-6, (7-4) 7-5.
At state, Dearie and Hyer will face off in the first round against the duo of C. Jones and B. Rosen. Neither their school nor their full names had been listed prior to press time.
Ronish praised the Quincy players for their dedication to improving their game. Hyer has really worked on his serve and returns this year, and Dearie has dedicated himself to learning as much as he can about the game, even reading books about it during breaks at Districts.
“You don’t hear about that in high school athletes very often,” Ronish said. “I’m just proud of that kid. Last year was his first year playing tennis.”
The No. 1 priority for this weekend is to make sure the boys have fun on the court, Ronish said.
“I told the kids, ‘You gotta be happy, be satisfied (with the work you put in), then go on the match and have fun,’” Ronish said, mentioning that Hyer placed fifth last year in doubles, so the boys are probably hoping to improve upon that mark.
“That would be great, but it’s a completely different tournament, playing completely different people,” Ronish said. “There’s a lot of variables there, but the experience to be able to go and stay in a hotel and have a weekend of tennis, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of people.”