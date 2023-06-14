Part II of a multi-part series
Facing off against taller players, and playing against teams hailing from towns with deeper talent pools, it’s remarkable how Quincy youths are able to not just hold their own but thrive in a variety of competitions.
Last April, a boys team took first place in state and a girls team took second place, all the while having to go up against teams who not only did not know where Quincy was, but who repeatedly took their opponents from Q-town lightly. Up until the moment the whistle blew and the ball started rolling.
Ernesto Sanchez, who coached the girls team, says that to overcome the height difference, Quincy teams emphasize fighting for every ball.
“There’s a little intimidation factor, but we tell them, ‘That’s all they are, just taller. If we play our game, we’ll be OK,” Sanchez said.
It’s working so far, with two teams making it to the finals. And the team is aiming even higher, with trophies in Colorado and Pennsylvania and other places hosting national competitions among the ones jotted down in the coaches’ wish lists.
Another item in the wish list, is to see some of these players in showcases for college teams. Yet another item is to have these teams starring for the varsity squad at QHS.
The achievement of the boys team, winning state, had been a long time in coming for coach Joseph James, who led the boys squad. Sanchez said there is a plan in place to continue building on not just the boys team but the girls team, which finished second.
“(Coach) James and I have been spending time with the younger groups,” Sanchez said. “We want everyone to play a similar style. It’s taken time for us, but we need to develop a system that is working.”
A key part of this development is having combined trainings between the younger groups and the more experienced players, Sanchez said.
The next step is competing in summer tourneys, two at Tukwila’s Starfire complex and one in Redmond. Keeping in mind the size of family budgets around Quincy, Sanchez says the team wants to stay mindful not to turn this into a very expensive venture for families, things have to stay cost-effective.
“We are trying to find sponsorships, letting people know that for a long time soccer has been one of the stronger sports in Quincy, and it’s not going to stop,” Sanchez said.