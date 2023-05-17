Months of training led Quincy track-and-field athletes to the Caribou Trail League Championship Meet on May 10, and several Jackrabbits won their events, while both the boys and girls teams won second place in team scores.
The solid team performances pleased Andrew Schmidt, head coach of the Quincy boys team.
“Team scoring highlights not just the top athletes, but the depth of the team as a whole. So, we are excited that all of our athletes are seeing the payoff of the hard work they have been putting in all year,” Schmidt wrote in an email. “While not everyone earned an individual ribbon, they all get to celebrate the contributions they made to the team earning second place.”
The Cashmere boys and girls teams took first place at the championship meet, held at Quincy High School, with the Cashmere girls earning 210 points and the Cashmere boys accumulating 286 points.
Quincy girls totaled 103 points. Omak girls were third, with 95 points. Cascade girls placed fourth, with 78 points. And, Chelan girls placed fifth with 52.
The Quincy boys earned 72 points. Cascade boys totaled 62, good for third place. In fourth place, Omak boys collected 48 points, edging out Chelan in fifth with 45 points.
Schmidt also pointed to individual efforts of Jackrabbits who have been contending for top finishes all season.
“Jayden Richards has been battling all season for the top spot in the CTL for the sprinting events and we were really excited to see him reclaim first place in both the 100 and the 200,” Schmidt wrote. “Likewise, Jasmine Vasquez reclaimed the top spot in league for the 100-meter dash on the women's side. She also successfully defended her top spot in the high jump. Joceline Schaapman continued her dominance by taking the gold medal in both the long jump and 300 hurdles.”
Several other Jackrabbits and relay teams took second or third in their events.
“The CTL Championship was our chance to shine a spotlight on the hard work the entire team has been putting in throughout the season, we now turn our attention to District 6 - 1A Championships where individual athletes will have a chance to qualify for the 1A State Meet,” Schmidt wrote.
The District 6 1A meet will be Thursday, May 18, at Cashmere, starting at 4 p.m.
“We talk to our athletes about peaking at the proper time and the district meet is that time. Only the top finisher earns an automatic berth to state, so we will be taking this week to put the finishing touches on a season full of hard work,” Schmidt wrote.
Below are the results for Quincy athletes who participated in events at the CTL Championship.
Jasmine Vasquez won first place in the girls 100-meter dash, setting a personal record in the process of 13.32 seconds. Hazel Smedley also got a new PR of 14.39 and took seventh place. Dulce Bautista placed 12th with a PR time of 14.79.
In the 200-meter run, Smedley took fourth place with a PR time of 30.87 seconds. Yeslin Ramos was right behind, taking fifth place in 31.09. Bautista placed seventh with a PR time of 31.75. Marisol Uribe placed 10th in 32.31.
In the 400 meters, Luz Aragon took fifth place with a PR time of 1:08.12. Marisol Uribe placed sixth in 1:09.41. Nallely Uribe finished in 11th place with a PR time of 1:19.48.
In the 1,600 meter run, Crystal Espinoza placed fourth with her PR time of 6:23.03. Brenda Uribe finished in sixth with a PR of 6:33.68.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Shea Heikes won third place in 18.06 seconds. Lucina Valenzuela placed eighth in 22.34.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Joceline Schaapman won with her season-best time, 47.86 seconds. That was more than 3 seconds faster than the second-place runner, from Cashmere. Quincy’s Adelina Perez finished in ninth place with a PR of 57.74.
In the 4x100 relay, Quincy’s team won second in 55.45. The team consisted of Marisol Uribe, Dulce Bautista, Hazel Smedley and Jasmine Vasquez.
In the 4x200 relay, Quincy placed fourth in 2:03.15 with Marisol Uribe, Adelina Perez, Hazel Smedley and Yeslin Ramos carrying the baton.
In the 4x400 relay, the Lady Jacks took third place in 5:05.23, with Nallely Uribe, Diana Trujillo, Paula Serrano and Thalia Castro running.
In the shot put event, Kallie Kooistra threw a PR distance of 25’1” and took fourth place. Brianna Lopez finished in seventh place with a throw of 21’5”. Guadalupe Valladolid-Solis finished in ninth with a throw of 20’9”.
In the discus, Kooistra won second place with a 92’11” throw. Paula Serrano took seventh place with a distance of 73’9”, her PR. Diana Trujillo threw her PR of 58’5”, good for eighth place. And, in ninth place, Valladolid-Solis had a throw measuring 55’10”.
In the javelin, Yeslin Ramos placed fourth with a PR distance of 83’7”. Kooistra placed sixth with 76’6”. Brianna Lopez had a throw of 55’, good for eighth place. Sinclair MacGillivray threw 39’4” and finished in 11th place.
In the high jump, Jasmine Vasquez was the winner, the only competitor to clear 4’10”. MacGillivray placed sixth at 4’2”, her PR. Adelina Perez likewise cleared 4’2”, also her PR, and placed seventh.
In the long jump, Schaapman set a new PR at 16’2.5” and won the event. Shea Heikes placed sixth with her PR jump of 13’8.5”. Yeslin Ramos also PR’d at 13’4” and placed eighth. Luz Aragon placed 11th with a jump of 11’10.25”.
In the triple jump, Heikes won third with 30’0.5”.
In the boys’ 100-meter dash, Jayden Richards won with his PR time of 11.40 seconds. Miles Asay placed 11th with a time of 12.74 seconds. Ulisses Diaz finished in 14th with a 12.94 time. Anthony Averill placed 16th with his PR time of 13.06.
In the 200-meter sprint, Jayden Richards again won with a PR time of 23.28 seconds. Miles Asay took eighth with a PR of 25.95. Ulisses Diaz placed 11th in 26.47. Blayne Richards set a PR of 28.38 and finished in 15th.
In the 400 meters, Sergio Esparza took fourth place in 55.52 seconds, his PR. Anthony Averill placed eighth in 1:00.64. Alexis Birrueta placed ninth in 1:06.67, his PR. And, Juan Ferreyra placed 10th in 1:13.02, his PR.
In the 800 meters, Alejandro Birrueta won third place in 2:16.32. Sergio Esparza took fourth place in 2:17.84. Jesus Ramirez placed 10th in 2:32.06, his PR. Adiel Sandoval finished in 14th in 2:43.27.
In the 1,600-meter run, Alejandro Birrueta ran 1 5:04.43 time, good for fourth place. Jesus Ramirez finished in seventh at 5:45.54. Francisco Jacobo PR’d at 5:49.14 and placed eighth. Adiel Sandoval placed ninth with a 5:50.20 time.
In the 3,200 meters, Alexis Birrueta placed sixth with a PR time of 12:18.75. Ferreyra placed eighth in 12:58.38.
In the 4x100 relay, the Jacks team of Miles Asay, Yanik Bautista, Ulisses Diaz and Jayden Richards won second place in 47.21 seconds. Cascade was just one-hundredth of a second behind Quincy.
In the 4x400 relay, the Jacks also won second place with Jayden Richards, Alejandro Birrueta, Sergio Esparza and Yanik Bautista running.
In the shot put event, Liam Wallace place 13th with a 30’4” throw. Alex Lopez placed 14th at 28’2.5”.
In discus, Alex Lopez won second place with a PR throw measuring 114’5”. Anthony Garcia threw 106’6” and took sixth place. Sergio Castillo placed seventh at 104’10”. Isaac Villaraoz threw 61’3”, a PR, and finished in 16th.
In javelin, Ethan Gregg took fifth place with a PR distance of 125’5”. Sergio Castillo threw 110’1”, landing in eighth place. Gabriel Protopapas threw 110’1”, good for ninth place. Cristian Santiago threw 89’4” and finished in 16th place.
In the long jump, Gregg won second place with a PR jump measuring 19’11.5”. Protopapas took ninth place at 15’9.25”. Noe Garcia PR’d at 14’11.5” and finished in 12th place. Francisco Jacobo was 14th with his PR, 12’2.5”.