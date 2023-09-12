The speedy Tigers outran the Jacks on Sept. 8 in the the Battle of the Basin, the rivalry match between Quincy and Ephrata, resulting in a 35-12 score and the trophy remaining in Ephrata.
The Jacks improved over last year’s Battle of the Basin. The 2022 bout ended with a 28-0 loss for Quincy.
Despite the margin in the final score last Friday, the Jacks led at halftime, 12-7.
Quincy’s first possession ended in a punt. But they got the ball back on downs, after a key fourth-and-1 tackle by Keegan Nelson.
The Jacks’ second possession was propelled by a long completion to receiver Pierce Bierlink. They pushed ahead to the five, and quarterback Ethan Gregg ran it in, putting the Jacks up 6-0. Their two-point attempt failed.
The Tigers scored on a long pass, but the Jacks roared back on a 36-yard scamper by Gregg that took the Jacks down to the 10. Ephrata took the ball back with an interception.
Later, Jayden Richards ran the ball in for a TD in the second quarter. The Jacks’ attempt for 2 on the point after failed.
During the second half, the Tigers ran away with the game, putting up 28 more points that went unanswered.
The Jacks will take on Tonasket at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Quincy. When the two teams met last year, the Jacks rallied for a resounding win, 34-14, on the road. A win Friday would give the Jacks a 1-2 record.