Tracksters face sturdy foes at Cashmere Invite

Following Spring Break, the Quincy boys and girls track-and-field teams got back into competition, traveling to Bulldog territory for the Cashmere Invitational on Saturday.
The top finish among Jackrabbits at the meet was a third place won by Joceline Schaapman in the 300-meter hurdles.
“A challenging week of practices paid off for us this week at the Cashmere Invite,” wrote Tim Weber, head coach of the girls track-and-field athletes, in an email. Quincy had “some positive showings by the boys and girls 4x4 relay teams, along with some solid performances in a few other events. This invite provided excellent competition.”
Among the 16 teams of girls competing at the event, Quincy placed ninth. At the top of girls team scores were King’s at No. 1 and Cashmere at No. 2.
On the boys’ side, Quincy placed 15th among 17 teams. Lynden finished with the most points – by more than 50 – and Cashmere placed second.
Next up for Quincy track and field is the big CliftonLarsonAllen Invitational to be held at Quincy High School on Saturday, April 22. Twenty teams are expected for this running, jumping and throwing bonanza, promising excellent competition.
“We’re looking forward to the next week of practice and the CLA Invite in Quincy this Saturday,” Weber wrote.
Here are the results of the top Quincy girls competing Saturday in their events .
In the 100-meter dash, Jasmine Vasquez placed 10th in a large field with a time of 13.94.
In the 200-meter dash, the top Lady Jacks finisher was Marisol Uribe in 30.83 seconds, good for 14th place.
In the 400 meters, Uribe again was the fastest Lady Jack runner, taking 9th place with a personal record (PR) time of 1:10.35.
In the 800-meter run, Brenda Uribe set her PR at 3:03.09 and finished in 19th place.
In the 1,500 meters, Brenda Uribe again ran a PR time, 6:18.04, and took 13th place.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Shea Heikes placed fourth in 18.01 seconds. Lucina Valenzuela finished in 12th, with a PR of 19.91.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Joceline Schaapman won third place with a time of 48.97 seconds.
Quincy’s team in the 4X100 relay placed 10th among 12 teams, with a time of 58.28. The Lady Jacks runners were Hazel Smedley, Dulce Bautista, Adelina Perez and Xadany Roque.
In the 4X400 relay, Quincy’s Perez, Marisol Uribe, Vasquez and Luz Aragon placed seventh with a time of 5:04.24.
In the shot put event, Kallie Kooistra was the top Lady Jack finisher throwing for a PR distance of 23’5”.
In the discus, Kooistra threw 88’8” and took seventh place. Guadalupe Valladolid-Solis finished 11th with 76’2”.
In javelin, the top competitor among the Lady Jacks was Yeslin Ramos with a throw of 67’10”, good for 20th place among 30 athletes.
In the high jump, Vasquez took fifth place with a jump clearing 4’8”.
In the long jump, Schaapman took fourth place with a jump measuring 15’3”.
In the triple jump, Heikes placed 11th with a distance of 29’7.5”.
Here are the results for Quincy boys.
In the 100-meter dash, Miles Asay finished 28th in 13.03 seconds, and Angel Diaz placed 29th in 13.11 seconds.
In the 200-meter dash, Jayden Richards took seventh place in a time of 23.85.
In the 400 meters, Richards took sixth place with a PR time of 53.98
In the 800 meters, Alejandro Birrueta finished in 2:16.93, a new PR for him, good for ninth place.
In the 1,500 meters, Alexis Birrueta crossed the finish line in 5:18.87 and placed 23rd. Adiel Sandoval was 25th in 5:41.46.
In the 3,000-meter event, Yanik Bautista placed 12th with a time of 11:05.12.
In the 4X100 relay, Quincy’s team finished in 11th place in 52.37. The four making up the team were Ulisses Diaz, Blayne Richards, Angel Diaz and Anthony Averill.
In the 4X400 relay, Quincy finished 13th in a time of 4:11.96. The team consisted of Averill, Alejandro Birrueta, Sergio Esparza and Ulisses Diaz.
In the shot put, Anthony Garcia threw a new PR distance of 39’2.5” and placed fifth.
In discus, Sergio Castillo took eighth place with a throw measuring 105’8”, a new PR. Alex Lopez finished in 12th with a distance of 95’1”, a new PR.
In the javelin event, Castillo again set a new PR with a throw of 109’1”, good for 21st place. Gabriel Protopapas likewise threw for a new PR, 106’6”, and finished in 23rd place.
In the long jump, Ethan Gregg placed eighth with a distance of 17’9”.