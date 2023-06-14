There’s still time to enter the 32nd annual Tony Mora Sr. Memorial Tournament.
As of Monday, there were two open spots in the 15-team field, according to Tony Mora, Jr., one of the children of the man the tournament is named after, and one of the leading organizers of the tourney, which to some serves as the unofficial start to the Quincy summer.
The Tony Mora will take place over two days on the fields at East Park and Lauzier Park. Even after three decades, it remains a family affair, with Tony Jr.’s nieces, nephews, and even his children Tony III and Tanya involved in all aspects of the tournament, from signing up teams, to securing the field, the umpires, doing the scheduling online on an app, and of course, the meat for the tournament’s legendary fajitas.
“Tanya and all the girls do a fantastic job,” Tony Jr. said. “My sister is very familiar with the cooking procedure and now she’s teaching the young ones how to do it and be safe and get good product out there.”
And apparently, the family that puts a tournament together, stays together. The Moras take great pride in their tournament and in the fact that having the family involved was one of the dreams of the late Tony Mora Sr.
“The tournament is always on our minds,” Tanya said, mentioning several generations of Moras who are involved. “We love it.”
“It’s a lot of work,” Tony Jr. said. “Things to remember, permits to get. But that’s what he wanted of our family: to work together, and the more we play together, we stay stronger.” Some of the younger generations of Mora family members even join teams so they can play in the tournament.
“It’s just awesome to see something like that,” Tony Jr. said. “As leaders of this tournament, it’s so neat to see, because one day we won’t be here, so it’s awesome to see that (family involvement) continue.”
Of course, the meaning of the Tony Mora goes well beyond just a bunch of relatives putting on a tournament in the Quincy sunshine. Just this year, the tournament gave away $1,500 in scholarships to Quincy students.
“We like to give back,” Tony Jr. said. Just meeting the standout students who receive the scholarships makes all the effort that goes into putting on the tourney worth it, Tanya said.
This year, the recipients of the scholarship will be introduced during the tourney’s home-run derby, around noon on Saturday.
People interested in taking one of the two team spots still open can call Tony Mora Jr. by dialing 509-750-1970. The tournament is not co-ed, the co-ed tournament is the T ‘n’ T, named after Tony and Tomasita Mora, and is scheduled for September of this year. The Tony Mora is for men only, so players must be 18 to play.