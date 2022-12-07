Trenten Calloway qualifies for state swimming tourney in first meet of ’22

Trenten Calloway, defending state champion in the 100-yard butterfly, qualified for the state championship in the 50-yard freestyle.
Calloway finished first in the 50-yard freestyle at Moses Lake’s Tony St.Onge Boys Meet on December 1, with a time of 22 seconds flat, with teammate Rami Escure finishing in sixth place, with 23.18 seconds.
Escure finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke with 28.63 seconds, and Calloway finished sixth with 29.90 seconds.
Calloway finished third in the 50-yard backstroke with 26.57 seconds and Escure finished fifth with 27.57 seconds.
Lastly, Calloway finished second in the 50-yard butterfly with 24.35 seconds and Escure finished fifth in the same event, with 25.05 seconds.