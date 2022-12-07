The Lady Jacks spread out their scoring Friday in a win over Wahluke, and then Saturday, freshman Chloe Medina scorched the nets for 26 points in a victory over Manson.
The two wins gave the Quincy varsity girls basketball program a great start.
Head coach Micaiah McCreary had said her Lady Jacks were looking to play fast and scrappy this season, and that is what they delivered.
On Friday, they faced a taller Wahluke team but countered that advantage by creating lots of steals. The final score was 47-32.
Quincy at times had three freshmen on the floor, and they played well and with a level of confidence perhaps unexpected for first-time, young varsity players.
Both teams started a bit off balance, given it was the first full game of the season for them. The first quarter saw some bobbled passes and early season slips, such as an over-and-back violation. But players on both sides soon got used to the pace and intensity of the game.
The Lady Jacks led at halftime, 24-14.
The second half saw more personnel changes and combinations of players on the floor. The intensity of play continued, with Quincy looking to run, pushing the ball up the court fast.
Play also featured a lot of scrambling for loose balls, such as Ruth Flores hitting the floor reaching for a ball that went out of bounds.
Freshman Emily Camacho played aggressively all over the court.
Medina showed she is a threat from beyond the three-point arc.
The Lady Jacks kept their lead and finished out the win handily. Yet they could have had a higher point total by sinking more of the layups they worked hard to get.
Joceline Schaapman was Quincy’s leading scorer with 16 points. She also grabbed 13 rebounds, 7 steals and made 4 assists, according team statistics. Medina had 12 points, 6 steals and 1 assist. Flores had 7 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist. Camacho had 8 points, 4 steals and 1 assist. And, Libny Roque had 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
“I thought we came out strong and pushed the ball,” McCreary wrote in an email. “I thought the girls executed the game plan well by creating turnovers and pushing the ball. The energy and tempo stayed pretty consistent throughout the game, we didn’t fall into a typical 3rd quarter lull.”
The girls worked well as a team, she added.
“We need to do a better job at boxing out and rebounding, but overall I was very pleased,” she wrote. “Joceline Schaapman had a fantastic night and did a great job of controlling the pace of the game and being a play maker on the court.”
The Lady Jacks followed their Friday night victory with another on Saturday. Again playing at home, Quincy walloped Manson, 58-33.
Getting the ball up the court quickly was key for the Lady Jacks, and they did a better job of it than the night before, McCreary wrote. Overall, she was pleased with how her players performed on the floor.
“Again I feel like they executed the game plan well. I thought everyone contributed and stayed aggressive throughout the game,” McCreary wrote. “I’d like to see us get a little quicker with our passing and be more aware of giving up a good shot for a great shot. That will come with time and experience.”
The ninth-graders on the team stepped up and want to improve, she wrote.
“They’ve been putting in the time and hard work and its going to pay off,” McCreary wrote. “Chloe had a great night across the board. It’s been quite a while since Quincy girls basketball had a freshman score 26 points in a game.”
Statistics provided by the team show lots of steals and everyone rebounding.
Medina had 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals. Flores had 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Camacho had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Penelope Thorsen had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal. Schaapman had 5 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. And, Roque had 2 points and 9 rebounds.
Quincy will play the Chelan Goats on the road Tuesday. Results of the game were not available by press time.
The Lady Jacks will return for a home game against Omak on Friday with tipoff at 5:45 p.m. Quincy fans are invited to wear white clothing in support of their team and to add to the fun in the stands.
Quincy will hit the road to play Lakeside on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.