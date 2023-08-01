Whitney Gregg earns induction into QSD Wall of Fame

Part 3 of a multi-part series
Whitney Gregg, who parlayed years of her childhood spent upside down into a high school and college career as a track-and-field standout, has earned induction into the Quincy School District Wall of Fame.
Gregg will be officially inducted this fall, alongside her onetime coach Chris Baumgartner, former track standout Corey Medina, multisport athlete and baseball state champ Brad Duda and community stalwart Harriet Weber.
A K-12 student at Quincy schools and now the principal at one of them (ALES), Gregg called the induction an honor.
“I love Quincy, born and raised, Quincy High School is near and dear to my heart, and athletics is something that I think is so important for kids, and I’m really happy to be a part of the legacy of athletes at Quincy High School.”
Gregg’s family tree, including a cousin and a sibling, have also starred for Quincy in different disciplines. Gregg herself is the co-record holder for the school in pole vault to this day, sharing it with Holly Grigg.
At one point, her leap of 10 feet nine inches was the state record for girls in 2A.Gregg held the state record for three years, starting in 2000, when she won the state title.
That year was the first year that pole vault was allowed in Washington state for female athletes, so whoever won it that year was going to be the state record-holder, Gregg said.
A longtime gymnast starting in kindergarten, Gregg said she was used to being upside down and that the skills she learned in gymnastics helped plenty when learning the basics of pole vaulting.
“You learn body position and body control,” she said. “And just knowing where my center of balance was.”
Quincy coaching legend Bill Alexander was one of her first coaches, in eighth grade, even though pole vault was not an actual competitive event until two years later.
“He liked me a lot,” she said. “I think he had a lot of respect for me, and I had a lot of respect for his passion for coaching.”
She later added, “He was really passionate about Quincy having pole vaulters.”
In addition to being a pole vaulter, she competed in the triple jump for QHS, making it to state twice.
“I know people think I was just a pole vaulter, but I did also (do) the triple jump,” she said. “I did make state in triple jump both times I made state in pole vault.”
The first year, she took 16th in the triple jump at state. The next year, she finished third in pole vault and had what she calls her best triple-jumping day ever to this day, leaping 33 feet, 11 and three-quarter inches.
“I didn’t make 34, which was my goal, but I actually placed seventh. I actually got a medal in triple jump and pole vault that year.”
Gregg competed one more year after that and then after graduating high school, she competed as a freshman at Central Washington University, finishing in the top 10 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, as a pole vaulter.
Once she became a coach, she tried to keep the legacy of Quincy as a strong pole-vaulting school, remembering what had been Alexander’s wishes.
“COVID really messed that up,” she said. “It’s very hard to train pole vaulters when you can’t (be there). And if you don’t get started right away, it’s a very hard event to just pick up later.”
You can’t get good at pole vaulting if you spend just a little bit of time on it, she added.
“If you’re fast, you can sprint, but in pole vault, you really need to come (in) with some foundational skills, and in high school, if you don’t already have those skills, it’s really hard to develop quickly,” she added.