Lady Jacks sophomore wrestler Shannon Workinger earned first place in the 155-pound weight class at the Region Four Championships in Othello on Feb. 15.
With the victory, Workinger qualified for the Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 21 and 22. Workinger was the only Lady Jack wrestler among seven to advance to the state tournament. Other Quincy wrestlers placed as follows.
Xochitl Tafoya, 105 class: Tafoya received a bye in the first round and lost to Chewelah’s Alexia Fabian in the second round by a 10-4 decision. In the consolation bracket, Tafoya defeated Liberty Bell’s Karen Salas by pin, then fell to Tonasket’s Cailee Denison in the following round by a 7-6 decision.
Juana Giron, 135 class: Giron received a bye in the opening round and fell to Goldendale’s Kali Watson by pin the the second round. In the consolation bracket, she defeated Kiona Benton’s Carlota Izquierdo by pin, but lost to Warden’s Alexia Hernandez by technical fall in the following round.
Maria Esparza, 145 class: Esparza fell to East Valley Yakima’s Harrah Hanson in the first round by pin before receiving a bye in the consolation bracket. In the following round, she lost to Connell’s Nilaya Coronado by pin.
Brenda Selgado, 170 class: Selgado defeated Prosser’s Lessly Medina by pin in the first round, then fell to Ellensburg’s Sailor Walker by pin in the second round. In the consolation bracket, she defeated Eastmont’s Elena Moore and Sunnyside’s Camila Sandoval both by pin, before falling to Liberty’s Charlie Johnson by pin. Selgado earned a sixth-place finish after she fell to Hermiston’s Jazmin Deike by pin the fifth place match.
Kimberly Gonzalez, 190 class: Gonzalez lost to Zillah’s Liliana Moralez in the opening round due to injury. In the consolation bracket, she received a bye in the first round, then forfeited the following round due to injury.
Gladys Reyes, 190 class: Reyes received a bye in the opening round before losing to Connell’s Emmalee Andrewjeski by pin the second round. In the consolation bracket, she defeated Sunnyside’s Verenice Aviles by pin, then fell to Zillah’s Liliana Moralez by pin in the next round.