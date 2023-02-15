Wrestling programs send four grapplers to Mat Classic in Tacoma

Quincy will be well represented at the annual Mat Classic in Tacoma this weekend, with four wrestlers qualifying outright for the trip to the Tacoma Dome and a handful more heading west as alternates.
Among girls, Michelle Acevedo came back from regionals in Spokane County as regional champion at 130 lbs., while teammate Alondra Cordova finished in third place at 115 lbs.
Three more wrestlers, Allison Guerrero (100 lbs.) Jourdan Ferguson (130 lbs.) and Hayden Morris (120 lbs.) earned a spot as alternates.
Among boys, Saidt Alvarez (106 lbs.) and David Medina (220 lbs.) won regional titles, and Kaleb Klempel (170 lbs.) and Christian Avila (195 lbs.) earned a spot as alternates.
Acevedo defeated Laynie Southern of Garfield-Palouse via second-period pin in the first round of regionals, then bested Alicia Mead of Mary Walker (Springdale, Wash.) via second-period pin. Acevedo then outpointed Lauren Jenks of Royal 11-3 in the finals.
Cordova defeated Grace Jones of Colfax via first period pin, then lost to Vaea LaMoreaux of Reardan via third-period pin. The Quincy grappler would not lose again.
First, she pinned Deer Park’s Leila Montague-Crawford in the first period of their match, then she took the bronze medal home by defeating Natali Abundiz of Ephrata via third-period pin.
Guerrero finished fourth after earning a first-round bye and then losing in the second round of regionals to Republic-Curlew’s Abby Starr. Guerrero rebounded by defeating Ephrata’s Alejandra Barajas Guzman via first-period pin. She then lost in the third-place match to Joshua-Lyn Jaeger of Republic-Curlew via first period pin.
Ferguson defeated Briannah Quintero of Royal via first-period pin in the first round of regionals. Then, she lost to Quintero’s teammate Jenks, via second-period pin.
In the consolation bracket, Ferguson defeated Amie Gordon of Chelan via first period pin, before yielding to Quintero in a rematch. The Royal grappler took third place via a first-period pin.
Morris lost to Chewelah’s Naomi Hayden 13-8 in the first round of her regional bracket. She then defeated Saige O’Keefe of Cashmere via second-period pin, and blanked Lilian Monaghan of Wilbur, 12-0, to earn a spot in the match for third place.
Naomi Haden of Chewelah outpointed Morris 10-6 in the bronze medal match.
Alvarez defeated Levi Vetter of Freeman via second-period pin in the first round of the regional bracket. He then defeated Braxton Reyes of Lakeside from nearby Nine Mile Falls, via second-period pin. He then outpointed fellow sophomore Konnor Spradling, another Lakeside Eagle, 4-2 in the finals.
Medina defeated Jesse Martinez of Deer Park in the first round of regionals, pinning the local grappler in the second period of their match.
Medina then pinned Brady Martin of Riverside in the first period of their match, earning a spot in the finals, where he encountered a familiar face, Bryan Juarez-Lopez of Omak.
Medina bested Juarez-Lopez via a 10-6 decision.
Klempel finished in fourth place at regionals, losing the bronze-medal match to Liam Bogle of Deer Park via second-period pin. Prior to that, he defeated Hayden Sattler of Colville, 10-6, he lost to eventual champ Ethan Frank of Deer Park via first-period pin, and then bested Cashmere’s Ian Garzon before encountering Bogle.
Avila finished in fourth place as well, losing the bronze-medal match by the thinnest of margins, a 3-2 decision, to Luke Jacobson of Cashmere.
Prior to that, Avila defeated Medical Lake’s True Cole via first-period pin, then lost to Riverside’s Brock Martin via first-period pin, bested Branen Sandven of Deer Park via second-period pin and then encountered Jacobson.
Next up for all these green-and-gold grapplers is the big woodshed in Tacoma, starting on Friday.