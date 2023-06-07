Part 1 of a multi-part series
A youth soccer team from Quincy finished in first place this spring at the annual Washington State Cup of the Washington Premier League.
The team, made up of 11- and 12-year-old boys coached by longtime local youth soccer stalwart Joseph James, achieved the feat over two weekends in April, while a similar team from Quincy, made up of 13- and 14-year-old girls coached by Ernesto Sanchez, James’ brother-in-law, finished in second place in their division, dropping a heartbreaker in the finals to their rival squad from Moses Lake, 2-1.
“Both teams from central Washington made it to the finals, so it’s good (news) for Central Washington,” said Sanchez of the tournament, which was played first in Tukwila at the Starfire Sports comple before moving on to Lacey, outside of Olympia, at the Regional Athletic Complex.
“Those are the only two teams we sent,” Sanchez said. “Hopefully we can get more in the coming years. It’s been a roller coaster.”
These tournaments serve as showcases for the players wanting to play in college someday, Sanchez said, with some girls already committed to play in a similar tournament in Yakima this year.
“We don’t want them stuck here in Quincy when they can expand,” Sanchez said. “We are creating these opportunities.”
During their season, the local teams play against squads from Tri-Cities, Spokane and Moses Lake, bigger towns all.
“Every club has a bigger pool (of players to choose from), so Quincy is a little unique,” Sanchez said. “Joseph’s done a great job.”
Going into the state cup, the expectation was getting to the second round. The girls won 4-0 in their first match, then 3-0 in their second, and then won their third match 1-0, thanks to a last-minute goal.
“Those are the nailbiters,” Sanchez recalled. The three Ws earned the team the desired spot in the second round.
The second-round match went to kicks from the penalty spot, which went into sudden death, with the Quincy team ultimately earning the win and the spot in the finals.
The final match was decided in the span of three minutes.
“Just boom-boom-boom,” said Sanchez. “They scored, we scored and then they scored.”
The boys team started with a 4-0 win in their first match, a 12-0 victory in the second match, a 6-1 win in the third match, earning a ticket to the semifinals.
In semis, they won 2-0 and they repeated the recipe in the finals, another 2-0 win. What’s amazing is that of all their opponents, three of them came from the same program, Titans FC, out of Bellevue, which shows how big of a pool of players they have to choose from, compared to Quincy, Sanchez said.
Showing up to the west side to play and dominate sometimes earns the youth from Quincy some funny looks. And funny questions.
“One thing you hear a lot is, ‘Where’s Quincy?’” Sanchez said.
Another thing that happens, especially among the girls, is the difference in height, with the Quincy girls shorter than their opponents, which kind of works in Quincy’s favor.
“They look at us as an easy target. And then they see us play,” Sanchez said.